About this project

The out of school youth vocational skills project aims at empowering 120 youth in Lyantonde district with vocational skills in areas of carpentry, tailoring, welding and metal fabrication, computer application and practice, salon practice and application, Motor cycle/motor vehicle mechanics aimed at improving their livelihood.

Use of Proceeds

The funds will be used to purchase various training equipment for the vocations. The funds will further be used to secure the start up kits for the youth trainees.